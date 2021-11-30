why Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.33

Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX: PTN] jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.86 at the close of the session, up 53.34%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Palatin Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update.

— Phase 3 Pivotal Study of PL9643 in Patients with Dry Eye Disease Expected to Start December 2021 with Top-Line Results Expected in the Second Half Calendar 2022.

— Phase 2 Clinical Study of PL8177 in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis Currently Expected to Start First Half Calendar 2022 with Top-Line Results Expected in the Second Half Calendar 2022.

Palatin Technologies Inc. stock is now 26.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.96 and lowest of $0.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.30, which means current price is +159.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, PTN reached a trading volume of 161809825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTN shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Palatin Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2015, representing the official price target for Palatin Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palatin Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 683.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has PTN stock performed recently?

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 137.43. With this latest performance, PTN shares gained by 107.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.98 for Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4324, while it was recorded at 0.5251 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5556 for the last 200 days.

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PTN is now -46.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.52. Additionally, PTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Palatin Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palatin Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTN.

Insider trade positions for Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]

There are presently around $11 million, or 8.90% of PTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,523,632, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,133,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in PTN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.92 million in PTN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palatin Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX:PTN] by around 676,827 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,933,700 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 16,739,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,350,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,631 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,676,081 shares during the same period.