why cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.13

cbdMD Inc. [AMEX: YCBD] jumped around 0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.94 at the close of the session, up 30.20%. The company report on November 29, 2021 that cbdMD Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership With Amazon Platform Partner Amify.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD companies, announced their multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) platform partner, to prepare for the inclusion of CBD products within the Amazon marketplace. Amify, which specializes in Amazon go-to-market strategies, content creation and operational excellence, will act as cbdMD’s exclusive CBD partner to launch products on the Amazon platform as soon as the category is accepted and becomes available. This partnership includes all the leading and award-winning cbdMD branded products, including cbdMD’s gummies, tinctures, gelcaps and topicals, as well as the award-winning Paw CBD animal brand. In addition, the new line of skin care and beauty products under the brand cbdMD Botanicals will also be available.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Interest in CBD becoming more readily available has grown exponentially since the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018, and cbdMD believes Amazon is expected to become a major platform to distribute CBD products. To prepare for the category inclusion, cbdMD has worked with Amify to create seller central accounts, build product pages and other essential components of cbdMD’s Amazon store and established Amazon launch strategies in order to fully utilize the Amazon platform. Aside from assisting brands in effective brand and product marketing with their award-winning advertising and content, Amify also works to manage storefronts, oversee the inventory and demand planning and handle customer service and returns with an expert in-house team. Amify refers to its unique approach as being a provider of “Amazon-as-a-Service.” The company is responsible for creating, developing and executing effective customized Amazon strategies that align with broader sales and ecommerce goals. With this exclusive partnership, cbdMD is poised to fully integrate their digital marketing, content curation and product innovation with the world’s largest online retailer.

cbdMD Inc. stock is now -34.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YCBD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.02 and lowest of $1.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.83, which means current price is +45.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 212.76K shares, YCBD reached a trading volume of 38406683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YCBD shares is $5.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YCBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has YCBD stock performed recently?

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.75. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8380, while it was recorded at 1.5640 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8139 for the last 200 days.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

cbdMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, cbdMD Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YCBD.

Insider trade positions for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

There are presently around $20 million, or 22.30% of YCBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 1,545,824, which is approximately -22.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,496,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 million in YCBD stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.66 million in YCBD stock with ownership of nearly -8.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in cbdMD Inc. [AMEX:YCBD] by around 661,936 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 996,505 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 8,503,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,161,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YCBD stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,326 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 110,720 shares during the same period.