why Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.67

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] price surged by 14.34 percent to reach at $0.76. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Applied DNA Announces Strategy to Address Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant, Introduces Linea™ 2.0 COVID-19 Assay Kit.

– Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit Likely Subject to Unique Double S-Gene Target Drop, Enables Rapid Reflex Testing of Positive Samples to Confirm Probable Presence of Omicron Without Sequencing -.

– Company to Submit Validation Data to New York Department of Health for Linea™ 2.0 Assay to Service All safeCircle™ Customers in the Event of Omicron Prevalence -.

A sum of 10178451 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 449.66K shares. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $6.38 and dropped to a low of $5.50 until finishing in the latest session at $6.06.

The one-year APDN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.7. The average equity rating for APDN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

APDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.44. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -648.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -674.46.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -286.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -375.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -534.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -174.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$213,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

APDN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.90% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,417, which is approximately 0.661% of the company’s market cap and around 10.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in APDN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 33.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 70,028 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 44,187 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 410,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 46 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,527 shares during the same period.