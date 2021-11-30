Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] gained 4.21% or 3.03 points to close at $75.02 with a heavy trading volume of 8911288 shares. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Marvell Named “Fittest Firm” in Silicon Valley Turkey Trot for 6th Consecutive Year.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded “Fittest Firm” in the 16th annual Silicon Valley Turkey Trot. Marvell has sponsored – and won – the Turkey Trot Fittest Firm Competition since 2016, having the largest number of employee registrants of any participating company, of any size in Silicon Valley for the past six years.

The event draws hundreds of thousands of runners, joggers, and walkers to join in healthy activities while contributing to the less fortunate in the community. This year, 991 Marvell employees and families participated in the virtual race, which has raised $10.2M and provided over 8.2M meals.

It opened the trading session at $73.355, the shares rose to $75.29 and dropped to $73.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRVL points out that the company has recorded 57.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, MRVL reached to a volume of 8911288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $73.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $72 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $80, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 179.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.51, while it was recorded at 73.37 for the last single week of trading, and 56.20 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.63. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$51,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 38.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $53,707 million, or 87.50% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 119,387,900, which is approximately 1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,982,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.55 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.14 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -0.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 42,880,480 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 41,993,386 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 631,022,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,896,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,928,053 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,042,084 shares during the same period.