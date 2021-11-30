UBS slashes price target on iQIYI Inc. [IQ] – find out why.

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.03%. The company report on November 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of iQIYI, Inc. – IQ.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) and/or Morgan Stanley and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, IQ stock dropped by -70.79%. The one-year iQIYI Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.88. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.46 billion, with 798.63 million shares outstanding and 313.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, IQ stock reached a trading volume of 8252743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IQ shares from 25.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 6.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

IQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,596 million, or 66.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,375,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.34 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $113.44 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -12.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 37,088,431 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 52,367,236 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 154,556,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,011,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,784,517 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 12,504,873 shares during the same period.