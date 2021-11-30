Twitter Inc. [TWTR] moved down -0.95: Why It’s Important

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] traded at a low on 11/26/21, posting a -0.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.07. The company report on November 18, 2021 that What Does “Everyone” Think? S&P Dow Jones Indices Introduces S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world’s leading index provider, has announced the launch of the S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index Series. Using the S&P 500® Index as its eligibility universe and a sentiment scoring model measuring bullish and bearish Tweets containing Twitter “$cashtags,” the indices measure the performance of constituents with high sentiment scores.

At launch, the S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index Series includes:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7783311 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twitter Inc. stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $37.79 billion, with 797.99 million shares outstanding and 779.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.02M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 7783311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $69.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $90 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $70, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on TWTR stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 64 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 116.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.39 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.01, while it was recorded at 47.49 for the last single week of trading, and 62.98 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.56.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.26. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of -$206,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 216.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 41.00%.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $30,023 million, or 79.90% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 73,437,757, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,095,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.45 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 459 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 48,667,308 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 51,411,394 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 537,761,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,839,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,078,122 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,274,944 shares during the same period.