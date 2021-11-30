Stifel lifts Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Covanta Holding Corporation [NYSE: CVA] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) (“Covanta” or the “Company”), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

A sum of 6609862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 949.57K shares. Covanta Holding Corporation shares reached a high of $20.26 and dropped to a low of $20.23 until finishing in the latest session at $20.26.

The one-year CVA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.45. The average equity rating for CVA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVA shares is $20.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Covanta Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Covanta Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.50 to $11.50, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CVA stock. On May 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CVA shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Covanta Holding Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, CVA shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.18, while it was recorded at 20.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Covanta Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04 and a Gross Margin at +11.03. Covanta Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for CVA is now 3.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 834.84. Additionally, CVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 824.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] managed to generate an average of -$7,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Covanta Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Covanta Holding Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Covanta Holding Corporation go to 15.00%.

Covanta Holding Corporation [CVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,399 million, or 91.30% of CVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVA stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 12,949,182, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,477,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.54 million in CVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $156.75 million in CVA stock with ownership of nearly -2.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Covanta Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Covanta Holding Corporation [NYSE:CVA] by around 40,589,392 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 37,505,666 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 40,322,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,417,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,612,169 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 17,789,138 shares during the same period.