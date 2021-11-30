Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $23.54 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $23.54 on 11/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.36, while the highest price level was $24.04. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Regions Bank Announces Anil Chadha as Controller; Brad Kimbrough to Retire in February 2022 Following Distinguished Career.

Regions veteran to succeed longtime controller, providing continuity and continued strategic direction moving forward.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced Brad Kimbrough will retire on Feb. 28, 2022, following a nearly 29-year career at the bank, the last 14 of which he has served as controller and chief accounting officer. Kimbrough will be succeeded as controller by Anil Chadha, a 20-year banking industry veteran who joined Regions in 2011 and currently serves as head of Risk Shared Services and Analytics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.03 percent and weekly performance of -0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, RF reached to a volume of 8090743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $22, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.32.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.89, while it was recorded at 24.05 for the last single week of trading, and 21.32 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 25.20%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,742 million, or 76.60% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,595,221, which is approximately 0.431% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,471,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 4.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 47,866,987 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 48,723,489 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 614,621,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 711,212,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,349,332 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,564,317 shares during the same period.