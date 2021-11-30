QuantumScape Corporation [QS] is -64.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a low on 11/29/21, posting a -1.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.32. The company report on November 17, 2021 that QuantumScape Announces Live Audio Webcast on November 17.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the previously announced achievement of its final goal for 2021, having released 10-layer battery cell testing data showing 800 cycles at better than one-hour charge rates at 25 °C.

Conference Call Details:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7361371 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 8.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.36%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $12.51 billion, with 417.83 million shares outstanding and 238.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.88M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 7361371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 3.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.52. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.34, while it was recorded at 31.83 for the last single week of trading, and 32.16 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $2,544 million, or 31.10% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,109,972, which is approximately 29.204% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,827,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.32 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $197.08 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 27,640,940 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,401,387 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 48,871,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,914,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,964,600 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,862 shares during the same period.