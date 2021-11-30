Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Stock trading around $3.19 per share: What’s Next?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.19 at the close of the session, down -3.92%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Phunware Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform for Digital Transformation Now Available in AWS Marketplace.

Simplifies procurement of Phunware’s MaaS platform for AWS customers.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands worldwide, announced immediate availability of its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

Phunware Inc. stock is now 153.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHUN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.38 and lowest of $3.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.04, which means current price is +288.98% above from all time high which was touched on 10/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.24M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 6561898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.78. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -33.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 377.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $19 million, or 18.10% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,371,684, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,060,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.13 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 24.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 469,518 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 278,917 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,112,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,861,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 331,051 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 191,941 shares during the same period.