Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] Stock trading around $4.00 per share: What’s Next?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 91.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 173.97%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Third Quarter has Record STENDRA® Prescription and Tablet sales.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Petros” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.64 million, with 14.66 million shares outstanding and 6.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, PTPI stock reached a trading volume of 238362791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55.

PTPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 173.97. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 133.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.21 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.78 and a Gross Margin at -12.00. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.35.

Return on Total Capital for PTPI is now -72.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.73. Additionally, PTPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] managed to generate an average of -$762,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.40% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: SHAY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 277,737, which is approximately 16.323% of the company’s market cap and around 36.74% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC, holding 115,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 43,879 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 198,733 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 595,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,598 shares during the same period.