Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] is 19.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] traded at a high on 11/29/21, posting a 5.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.25. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing of $30.4 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to the Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA; KTTAW) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock and warrants priced at a premium to the market under Nasdaq rules. The Company sold an aggregate of 8.68 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 8.68 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.50 per share and accompanying warrant for gross proceeds to the Company of $30.4 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $3.50 per share. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23572644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at 35.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.51%.

The market cap for KTTA stock reached $56.14 million, with 13.21 million shares outstanding and 5.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, KTTA reached a trading volume of 23572644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 74.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has KTTA stock performed recently?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.80.

Insider trade positions for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.00% of KTTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTTA stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 400,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 10,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in KTTA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $14000.0 in KTTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:KTTA] by around 415,564 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 415,564 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.