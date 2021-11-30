OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain 51.13% so far this year. What now?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] traded at a low on 11/29/21, posting a -6.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Continued growth in net revenue and increased market share.

Achieved a 7% share of market in the recreational cannabis market in Q4, up from 5.4% in Q3 2021, positioning Organigram as the #4 licensed producer and the momentum continues with a 7.9% share of market as of October.1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8903927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stands at 9.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.11%.

The market cap for OGI stock reached $762.39 million, with 300.57 million shares outstanding and 240.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 8903927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]?

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has OGI stock performed recently?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Insider trade positions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $88 million, or 18.11% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 26,338,475, which is approximately 11.704% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,857,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.76 million in OGI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.24 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly 203.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 7,445,261 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,818,087 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 31,505,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,769,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,519 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,296,083 shares during the same period.