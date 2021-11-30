Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Is Currently -11.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] plunged by -$24.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $229.00 during the day while it closed the day at $193.96. The company report on November 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EAR, LSPD, NVAX, ONTF INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Eargo, Inc. (EAR)Class Period: 10/15/2020 – 9/22/2021, or shares issued pursuant to the October 2020 Initial Public OfferingLead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021SECURITIES FRAUD To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ear/.

Novavax Inc. stock has also gained 0.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVAX stock has declined by -16.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.40% and gained 73.94% year-on date.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $14.57 billion, with 74.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 9931018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $260.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $290, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 16.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 28.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.33, while it was recorded at 204.14 for the last single week of trading, and 196.97 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -2.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,406 million, or 50.20% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,796,998, which is approximately 1.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,926,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.6 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $406.89 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -18.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,494,299 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 8,248,517 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 23,438,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,181,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,083,687 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,116,832 shares during the same period.