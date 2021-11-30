Morgan Stanley slashes price target on MGM Resorts International [MGM] – find out why.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $41.13 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2021 that MGM Resorts International CFO To Speak At The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will participate in Morgan Stanley’s Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. MGM Resorts CFO Jonathan Halkyard will also speak at a session scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the MGM Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts International represents 478.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.31 billion with the latest information. MGM stock price has been found in the range of $40.99 to $42.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 7332379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $33 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $36, while Susquehanna kept a Negative rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 86.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for MGM stock

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.72, while it was recorded at 42.57 for the last single week of trading, and 41.63 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM.

An analysis of insider ownership at MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $12,765 million, or 66.90% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,687,325, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,276,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.05 billion in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 36.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 22,818,807 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 24,472,469 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 263,059,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,350,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,509,720 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 6,712,007 shares during the same period.