Morgan Stanley lifts Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADGI] gained 86.43% on the last trading session, reaching $46.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Adagio Therapeutics Reports That None of the Mutations Present in SARS-CoV-2 Variant, Omicron, Are Associated with Escape from ADG20 Neutralization In Vitro.

Additional in vitro studies to determine neutralization activity of ADG20 against Omicron are ongoing.

ADG20 EUA submissions planned for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in mid-2022.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. represents 61.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.06 billion with the latest information. ADGI stock price has been found in the range of $33.64 to $53.7199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.65K shares, ADGI reached a trading volume of 18342550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADGI shares is $44.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16.

Trading performance analysis for ADGI stock

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 133.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.90 for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 25.67 for the last single week of trading.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,333,041 per employee.Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]

There are presently around $2,178 million, or 59.90% of ADGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,687,749, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,383,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.11 million in ADGI stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $250.08 million in ADGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADGI] by around 46,513,287 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,513,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADGI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,513,287 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.