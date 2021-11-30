Market cap of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] reaches 207.26B – now what?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] jumped around 8.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $183.74 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Qualcomm Plans To Go Net Zero by 2040.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is now 20.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $184.07 and lowest of $179.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 188.77, which means current price is +50.40% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 10369531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $204.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $170 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $210, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 190 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 37.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.92 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.25, while it was recorded at 180.51 for the last single week of trading, and 139.78 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 2.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 25.62%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $153,021 million, or 74.70% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,694,686, which is approximately 0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,059,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.34 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.75 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,125 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 42,527,199 shares. Additionally, 819 investors decreased positions by around 42,990,831 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 747,293,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 832,811,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,877,135 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 4,283,703 shares during the same period.