Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] gained 2.99% or 2.57 points to close at $88.66 with a heavy trading volume of 8689463 shares. The company report on November 22, 2021 that NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. announces redemption of Series K Junior Subordinated Debentures due June 1, 2076.

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), announced that it will redeem on Dec. 22, 2021, (“redemption date”) all of its outstanding Series K Junior Subordinated Debentures due June 1, 2076, that bear interest at 5.25% (NYSE: NEE.PRK) (CUSIP: 65339K 100), at a redemption price (“redemption price”) of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date.

The redemption price for each Series K debenture will be equal to $25 (the principal amount of each Series K debenture) plus accrued and unpaid interest from Dec. 1, 2021, to but excluding Dec. 22, 2021, in the amount per Series K debenture of $0.0765625. The total principal amount of the Series K debentures is $570 million.

It opened the trading session at $87.22, the shares rose to $88.92 and dropped to $86.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEE points out that the company has recorded 22.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 8689463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $91.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $87 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 37.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.40, while it was recorded at 87.33 for the last single week of trading, and 78.62 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $135,294 million, or 79.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,664,729, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,402,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.42 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.8 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,054 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 59,202,562 shares. Additionally, 877 investors decreased positions by around 37,130,698 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 1,429,656,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,525,989,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,019,487 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,644,905 shares during the same period.