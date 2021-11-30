Market Analysts see Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -5.39% on the last trading session, reaching $11.06 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Canopy Growth Announces Changes to Executive Management Team.

Changes are designed to drive execution against the Company’s strategic priorities.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, announced strategic changes to its Executive Management Committee. Effective immediately, Mike Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rade Kovacevic, President and Chief Product Officer will be stepping down from their respective roles on the Executive Management Committee and will depart from the company on December 31, 2021. In the interim, they will serve in an advisory capacity to support transition.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 382.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.24 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $10.97 to $11.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 7763259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.30, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.94 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $638 million, or 16.79% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,397,530, which is approximately 4.554% of the company’s market cap and around 36.29% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,465,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.45 million in CGC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $35.4 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 56.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 8,712,085 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 7,155,042 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 41,776,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,644,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,159 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,830,367 shares during the same period.