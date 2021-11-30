Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Is Currently 14.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] gained 14.77% or 5.27 points to close at $40.96 with a heavy trading volume of 8381181 shares. The company report on November 25, 2021 that Lithium Americas Increases Strategic Interest in Arena Minerals.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) announces that on November 24, 2021 the Company purchased 23,369,003 common shares (the “Arena Shares”) of Arena Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: AN) (“Arena Minerals”) at a price of C$0.54 per share through an alternative market transaction for aggregate consideration of approximately US$10 million (the “Purchase”). The Arena Shares represent 6.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Arena Minerals as of close of market on November 24, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Prior to the Purchase, Lithium Americas beneficially owned 42,857,143 common shares, representing approximately 11.6% of Arena Mineral’s issued and outstanding share capital on a non-diluted basis, and 21,428,571 share purchase warrants (“Warrants”). Following the Purchase, Lithium Americas beneficially owns 66,226,146 common shares of Arena Minerals, representing approximately 18.0% of Arena Mineral’s issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, and 21,428,571 Warrants.

The daily chart for LAC points out that the company has recorded 160.89% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 8381181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 2.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 46.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.57 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.74, while it was recorded at 37.12 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 57.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $838 million, or 20.82% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. with ownership of 2,270,045, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.74% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 2,241,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.79 million in LAC stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $77.46 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 8,572,929 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,351,630 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 7,543,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,468,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,428,355 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,072,685 shares during the same period.