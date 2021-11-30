JP Morgan slashes price target on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] – find out why.

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] traded at a high on 11/29/21, posting a 2.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.43. The company report on November 25, 2021 that Micron and UMC Announce Global Settlement.

United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.

Micron is one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies with more than 40 years of technology leadership and innovation, over 47,000 lifetime patents granted and significant investment in leading edge manufacturing and processes. IP protection is fundamental to Micron’s ability to remain competitive as the company continues to drive innovation that is essential to the data economy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6622931 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Microelectronics Corporation stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for UMC stock reached $27.63 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 2.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 6622931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $14.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $8.40 to $7.30. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has UMC stock performed recently?

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.92. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.02. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Microelectronics Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 41,842,191 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 14,160,947 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 69,149,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,152,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,442,262 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,507,578 shares during the same period.