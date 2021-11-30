HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] moved up 3.77: Why It’s Important

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] closed the trading session at $3.85 on 11/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.67, while the highest price level was $3.945. The company report on November 22, 2021 that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Presents Record October 2021 Production Figures, HODL 1,350 Bitcoins as of October and Appointment of Luc Ouellette as VP of our New Brunswick Data Centre Campus.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 22, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company’s global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for the month of October 2021, our BTC HODL position of 1,350 coins and announcing a new team member from our local community in New Brunswick.

October 2021 Production Figures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 103.70 percent and weekly performance of -8.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, HIVE reached to a volume of 9490566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

HIVE stock trade performance evaluation

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 480.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 32,623,691 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,636,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,621,241 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.