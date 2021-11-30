For The Southern Company [SO], Analyst sees a rise to $72. What next?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] jumped around 0.78 points on Monday, while shares priced at $62.82 at the close of the session, up 1.26%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Southern Power’s Glass Sands Wind Facility in Oklahoma is operational.

Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, announced that the 118-megawatt (MW) Glass Sands Wind Facility in Murray County, Oklahoma, is now operational.

This project, Southern Power’s 15th wind facility, is Southern Power’s fifth wind facility in Oklahoma, and it contributes to the company’s growing fleet of clean energy resources from California to Maine.

The Southern Company stock is now 2.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SO Stock saw the intraday high of $63.00 and lowest of $62.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.54, which means current price is +10.81% above from all time high which was touched on 09/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 6698722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $66.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $61 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.73, while it was recorded at 62.82 for the last single week of trading, and 63.14 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.48.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.59. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $113,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Southern Company posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $40,071 million, or 60.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,624,018, which is approximately 0.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,349,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.61 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.27 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

692 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 24,263,412 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 21,279,612 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 592,325,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,868,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,156,224 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,838,738 shares during the same period.