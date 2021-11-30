Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] is -53.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.07%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that SiTime Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Emergent BioSolutions to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

SiTime Corp. (NASD: SITM) will replace Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Emergent BioSolutions will replace Domtar Corp. (NYSE: UFS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 30. Paper Excellence B.V. is acquiring Domtar in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Emergent BioSolutions is more representative of the small-cap market space.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, EBS stock dropped by -49.17%. The one-year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.22. The average equity rating for EBS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.23 billion, with 53.70 million shares outstanding and 48.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.00K shares, EBS stock reached a trading volume of 9798394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on EBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBS in the course of the last twelve months was 97.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, EBS shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.60, while it was recorded at 42.39 for the last single week of trading, and 64.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.79 and a Gross Margin at +64.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.62.

Return on Total Capital for EBS is now 23.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.75. Additionally, EBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] managed to generate an average of $138,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

EBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. posted 3.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. go to 9.20%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,900 million, or 85.60% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,827,605, which is approximately -0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,921,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.2 million in EBS stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $139.31 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly -3.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 2,773,557 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 3,311,858 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 39,037,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,122,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 685,827 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 652,204 shares during the same period.