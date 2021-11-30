CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain 22.24% so far this year. What now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] gained 8.03% or 0.47 points to close at $6.32 with a heavy trading volume of 16194085 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that CEMEX Is Founding Member of World Economic Forum’s “First Movers Coalition” to Drive Demand for Zero Carbon Technologies.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced that it is a founding member of the First Movers Coalition (“FMC”), a new initiative launched at COP26 that unites more than two dozen of the world’s leading companies to accelerate innovation and the development of early-stage decarbonization technologies by leveraging their combined purchasing power. The FMC brings together business leaders with global footprints to create market demand for zero carbon solutions in this decade and jump-start the scaling of these emerging technologies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The coalition is a partnership between the World Economic Forum and the US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. It is the only buyers club working to scale new technologies across the heavy industry and heavy-duty transport sectors.

It opened the trading session at $5.88, the shares rose to $6.335 and dropped to $5.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded -28.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, CX reached to a volume of 16194085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $10.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on CX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.71. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.39.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.51. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $3,316 million, or 37.50% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 62,239,340, which is approximately 2.418% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 41,706,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.58 million in CX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $193.99 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly -14.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 43,178,575 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 67,902,440 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 413,591,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,672,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,151,321 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 19,284,331 shares during the same period.