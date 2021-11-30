Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Stock trading around $7.86 per share: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.91%. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Bitfarms to Present at B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference on December 8th.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announced it will present in-person at the B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference on Wednesday, December 8th. The conference will be held at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi. President Geoffrey Morphy and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lucas will be in attendance.

Over the last 12 months, BITF stock rose by 1461.69%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 166.94 million shares outstanding and 155.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, BITF stock reached a trading volume of 8467871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 48.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1461.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

There are presently around $210 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 11,212,784, which is approximately 8.828% of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,797,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.99 million in BITF stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $19.92 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 1948.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,604,250 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,021,824 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,036,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,662,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,147,269 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,961,824 shares during the same period.