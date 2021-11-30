Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] fell -64.34% so far this year. What now?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APVO] price surged by 9.37 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Aptevo Therapeutics Reports First Complete Remission, Providing Clinical Update for Its Phase 1b Multi Center, Multi Cohort Expansion Trial in the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (“Aptevo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, announced a clinical update for the Company’s Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.

A high-risk AML patient treated in Cohort 1 with a combination of chemotherapy plus APVO436 achieved a complete remission (CR) after one cycle of therapy. The chemotherapy regimen included the standard leukemia drugs Mitoxantrone, Etoposide, and Cytarabine. The patient tolerated treatment without evidence of overt toxicity.

A sum of 7609658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $14.10 and dropped to a low of $11.25 until finishing in the latest session at $13.07.

The one-year APVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.69. The average equity rating for APVO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APVO shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for APVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58.

APVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.36. With this latest performance, APVO shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.34, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 22.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -638.06. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -717.64.

Return on Total Capital for APVO is now -68.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.86. Additionally, APVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] managed to generate an average of -$533,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

APVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APVO.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 52.70% of APVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APVO stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,760,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.29% of the total institutional ownership; MOORS & CABOT, INC., holding 389,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 million in APVO stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $3.68 million in APVO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APVO] by around 429,356 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 428,158 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,061,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,918,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APVO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,794 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 411,610 shares during the same period.