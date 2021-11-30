Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock Reiterated by Stifel analyst, price target now $189

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] jumped around 7.93 points on Monday, while shares priced at $151.22 at the close of the session, up 5.53%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Applied Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Record annual revenue of $23.06 billion, up 34 percent year over year.

Record annual GAAP operating margin of 29.9 percent, non-GAAP operating margin of 31.7 percent, GAAP EPS of $6.40 and non-GAAP EPS of $6.84.

Applied Materials Inc. stock is now 75.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $151.56 and lowest of $145.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 159.00, which means current price is +75.53% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 9791184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $168.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $153 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $170, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 175 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.87, while it was recorded at 148.00 for the last single week of trading, and 133.40 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.27 and a Gross Margin at +47.37. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.52. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 16.54%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $106,740 million, or 80.00% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,891,677, which is approximately 1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,230,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.07 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.02 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 789 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 37,703,157 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 39,926,547 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 628,231,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 705,860,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,678,792 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 4,141,420 shares during the same period.