Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] Revenue clocked in at $3.20 million, up 14.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] price surged by 4.03 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Advaxis Issues Letter and Second Video Message to Stockholders Regarding Upcoming Special Meeting.

Company releases video message highlighting the need for all proposals to pass in order to consummate the proposed Biosight transaction.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Advaxis urges stockholders to vote “FOR” all of the proposals at the special meeting in order to best position the company to build long term stockholder value.

A sum of 8361254 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.80M shares. Advaxis Inc. shares reached a high of $0.42 and dropped to a low of $0.3622 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

The one-year ADXS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.22. The average equity rating for ADXS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADXS shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Advaxis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2015, representing the official price target for Advaxis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ADXS stock. On June 16, 2015, analysts increased their price target for ADXS shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advaxis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

ADXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, ADXS shares dropped by -17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4708, while it was recorded at 0.3833 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5423 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advaxis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9337.55. Advaxis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10462.06.

Return on Total Capital for ADXS is now -62.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.94. Additionally, ADXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] managed to generate an average of -$1,470,500 per employee.Advaxis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

ADXS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advaxis Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADXS.

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.50% of ADXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,957,642, which is approximately 3.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,257,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in ADXS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in ADXS stock with ownership of nearly 10.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advaxis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS] by around 970,278 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 760,223 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,436,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,167,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,021 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 412,760 shares during the same period.