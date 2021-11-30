Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock Downgrade by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $54

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] closed the trading session at $60.31 on 11/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.6501, while the highest price level was $60.95. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Activision Blizzard Board of Directors Continues to Build Upon Its Ongoing Oversight With New “Workplace Responsibility Committee” to Ensure Implementation of Initiatives to Eliminate Harassment and Discrimination in the Workplace.

The Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) Board of Directors announced that it has formed a “Workplace Responsibility Committee” (the “Committee”), initially comprised of two independent directors, to oversee the Company’s progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures, and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the Company. The Committee is being chaired by Dawn Ostroff, an independent director since 2020. Reveta Bowers, an independent director since 2018, will serve on the Committee. In addition, the Company is working to add a new, diverse director to the Board.

The Committee will require management to develop key performance indicators and/or other means to measure progress and ensure accountability. The Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Kotick, along with the Chief People Officer and Chief Compliance Officer will provide frequent progress reports to the Committee, which will regularly brief the full Board. The Committee is empowered to retain outside consultants or advisers, including independent legal counsel, to assist in its work.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.05 percent and weekly performance of -3.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.68M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 7700504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $95.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 125 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.78.

ATVI stock trade performance evaluation

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.15 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.77, while it was recorded at 61.16 for the last single week of trading, and 86.46 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.27%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,406 million, or 88.30% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,780,411, which is approximately 0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,141,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $2.28 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 77,143,669 shares. Additionally, 641 investors decreased positions by around 80,048,149 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 512,782,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,974,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,936,993 shares, while 189 institutional investors sold positions of 15,555,031 shares during the same period.