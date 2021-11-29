Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $46

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.95%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Mike Riley and Dan Thomas Named Co-Heads of Markets.

Riley and Thomas will co-lead the Bank’s markets-driven activities and report to Jon Weiss, CEO of Corporate & Investment Bank.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that Mike Riley and Dan Thomas have been named co-heads of the Markets division of the Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB). Riley and Thomas will lead all of CIB’s markets-driven activities, including: Asset-Backed Finance, Equities (including Equity Research and Strategy), Macro and Spread. Most recently, Riley held the role of head of Equities and Thomas served as chief financial officer of CIB. They will report to Jon Weiss, CEO of the Corporate & Investment Bank, and they succeed Walter Dolhare who served as head of Markets until his retirement earlier this year.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock rose by 69.39%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.94. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $197.37 billion, with 4.06 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.48M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 29692248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $52.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 121.70.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.04, while it was recorded at 50.06 for the last single week of trading, and 45.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

WFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $141,227 million, or 73.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 332,443,083, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 294,902,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.28 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.05 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 799 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 113,252,673 shares. Additionally, 928 investors decreased positions by around 165,616,492 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 2,637,226,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,916,095,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,796,688 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 26,543,889 shares during the same period.