NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell -72.34% so far this year. What now?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] gained 50.00% on the last trading session, reaching $6.75 price per share at the time. The company report on November 26, 2021 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Notes New Data on BriLife® COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Delta Variant Posted by Israel Institute for Biological Research.

Analysis of Blood Samples from Patients who Responded to the BriLife® Vaccine During Phase 2 Trial Suggests that the Same Level of Response was Seen Against the Delta Variant as Against the Original “Wild-Type” Virus.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Data Suggest that the BriLife Vaccine May Be Capable of Evolving to Counter Delta and Other Variants of Concern.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 57.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $386.98 million with the latest information. NRXP stock price has been found in the range of $4.3979 to $8.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 21806912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for NRXP stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.00. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -34.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 19.51 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.50. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] managed to generate an average of -$217,206 per employee.NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

There are presently around $12 million, or 3.60% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,000,123, which is approximately 56.903% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 153,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in NRXP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.91 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 923,336 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 809,294 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,751,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 484,208 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 559,294 shares during the same period.