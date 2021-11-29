Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 80.08M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] closed the trading session at $1.37 on 11/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.25, while the highest price level was $1.38. The company report on November 26, 2021 that Camber Shareholder Notice.

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Camber Energy To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 26, 2021) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEI) and reminds investors of the December 28, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.38 percent and weekly performance of 7.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 114.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 178.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 214.60M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 28595069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 292.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20.

CEI stock trade performance evaluation

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6226, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0321 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 1.32% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,083,257, which is approximately 241.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 533,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.7 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 209.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,956,553 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 286,225 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,208,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,451,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,979 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,798 shares during the same period.