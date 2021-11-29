Market Analysts see Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price surged by 6.11 percent to reach at $3.11. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a discussion with Bob Smith, Vice President, Pfizer Rare Disease, at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 5:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning.

A sum of 66430450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.71M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $54.94 and dropped to a low of $53.25 until finishing in the latest session at $54.00.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.73. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 25.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.20, while it was recorded at 51.59 for the last single week of trading, and 41.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 13.60%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $190,200 million, or 67.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 459,942,303, which is approximately 0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 410,828,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.91 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.24 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,415 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 182,859,315 shares. Additionally, 1,208 investors decreased positions by around 166,400,724 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 3,388,214,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,737,474,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,222,868 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,538,500 shares during the same period.