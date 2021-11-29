For Roblox Corporation [RBLX], Analyst sees a rise to $150. What next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a low on 11/26/21, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $122.65. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Entertainment Leaders: CEO’s of RBLX, ENTEF, AMC, and ZNGA Discuss New Growth Opportunities in E-Sports, Movie Theaters, Video Games, and Metaverse.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA).

Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders driving innovation in the multi-billion dollar global entertainment market, spanning: metaverse, e-sports, video games, and movie theaters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11273768 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 10.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $66.46 billion, with 575.93 million shares outstanding and 507.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.68M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 11273768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $114.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 9.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 119.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 107.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 52.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.98, while it was recorded at 123.34 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $29,554 million, or 84.80% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 38,590,461, which is approximately 105.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C., holding 26,401,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.48 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 38.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 63,064,513 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 36,417,607 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 141,478,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,960,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,457,007 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,991,118 shares during the same period.