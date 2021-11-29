Dougherty & Company slashes price target on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] – find out why.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX: APT] gained 25.20% or 1.29 points to close at $6.41 with a heavy trading volume of 11750284 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Overall Sales Decrease by 52% Reflecting the Record Third Quarter Comparable Sales in 2020 from COVID-19 Related Pandemic Revenue.

Building Supply Sales Increase by 31% to a Record $10.1 Million.

It opened the trading session at $6.50, the shares rose to $6.71 and dropped to $5.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APT points out that the company has recorded -22.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 417.36K shares, APT reached to a volume of 11750284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2009, representing the official price target for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for APT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for APT stock

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.49. With this latest performance, APT shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.75 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.37.

Return on Total Capital for APT is now 63.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 50.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.97. Additionally, APT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] managed to generate an average of $235,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]

There are presently around $17 million, or 21.10% of APT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 561,663, which is approximately 13.453% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 544,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 million in APT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 million in APT stock with ownership of nearly 13.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX:APT] by around 490,384 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,451,227 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 785,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,727,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 290,441 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,132,080 shares during the same period.