Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $25

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DRNA] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $37.99 price per share at the time. The company report on November 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, VLY, DRNA, CSPR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 77.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.97 billion with the latest information. DRNA stock price has been found in the range of $37.93 to $38.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, DRNA reached a trading volume of 11035243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRNA shares is $34.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on DRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 345.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for DRNA stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, DRNA shares gained by 76.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.99 for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.03, while it was recorded at 37.96 for the last single week of trading, and 27.61 for the last 200 days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.62.

Return on Total Capital for DRNA is now -61.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.88. Additionally, DRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] managed to generate an average of -$373,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRNA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]

There are presently around $2,446 million, or 83.30% of DRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRNA stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,582,396, which is approximately 0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,763,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.96 million in DRNA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $147.64 million in DRNA stock with ownership of nearly 50.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DRNA] by around 13,697,603 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 11,452,467 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,241,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,391,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRNA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,343,921 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,375,878 shares during the same period.