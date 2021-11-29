Citigroup Inc. [C] Revenue clocked in at $50.69 billion, up 6.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.40%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Citi Securities Services and Taskize Partner to Streamline Counterparty Operational Workflow.

Citi (NYSE:C) and Taskize Limited announced that they have entered into a strategic agreement where Citi Securities Services’ custody clients can leverage Taskize’s query management platform to directly connect to their Citi Operations counterparts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This collaboration brings together Taskize’s structured workflow capabilities and Citi’s industry-leading proprietary custody network spanning over 60 markets to create a network effect between Citi, its counterparts and various market infrastructures to address operational workflow challenges.

Over the last 12 months, C stock rose by 14.79%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.9. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.48 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.80M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 24275783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $84.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 493.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 2.50.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.70, while it was recorded at 66.85 for the last single week of trading, and 71.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

C Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 22.05%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99,351 million, or 77.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,266,299, which is approximately -1.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,104,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.55 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.96 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

863 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 56,911,846 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 101,499,548 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 1,358,405,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,516,816,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,277,631 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,272,128 shares during the same period.