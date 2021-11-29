Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is -8.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] price plunged by -0.49 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on November 26, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action Lawsuits filed on behalf of BMY, CTXS, OWLT, PTON Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)Class: Investors who received Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) (BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) pursuant to Bristol-Myers’ acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021MISLEADING PROSPECTUS To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bmy/.

A sum of 15832222 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.02M shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares reached a high of $56.73 and dropped to a low of $55.82 until finishing in the latest session at $56.53.

The one-year BMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.69. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $73.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on BMY stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BMY shares from 70 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.39 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.69, while it was recorded at 57.13 for the last single week of trading, and 63.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.20.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.62. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of -$298,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BMY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 5.97%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92,558 million, or 75.50% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,931,399, which is approximately 0.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 176,533,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.98 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.24 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 0.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,088 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 70,093,711 shares. Additionally, 1,052 investors decreased positions by around 66,709,769 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 1,500,529,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,637,333,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,818,687 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 9,208,768 shares during the same period.