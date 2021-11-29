BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] – find out why.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] slipped around -3.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $79.16 at the close of the session, down -3.79%. The company report on November 26, 2021 that Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Provide Update on Results from MOVe-OUT Study of Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral Medicine, in At Risk Adults With Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics provided an update on the MOVe-OUT study of molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801), an investigational oral antiviral medicine for COVID-19. Data are now available from all enrolled participants (n=1433). In this study population, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from 9.7% in the placebo group (68/699) to 6.8% (48/709) in the molnupiravir group, for an absolute risk reduction of 3.0% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.1, 5.9; nominal p-value=0.0218) and a relative risk reduction of 30% (relative risk 0.70; 95% CI: 0.49, 0.99). Nine deaths were reported in the placebo group, and one in the molnupiravir group. The adverse event profile for molnupiravir remained consistent with the profile reported at the planned interim analysis.

Merck & Co. Inc. stock is now 1.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRK Stock saw the intraday high of $79.93 and lowest of $77.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.40, which means current price is +11.67% above from all time high which was touched on 11/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.03M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 17950445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $95.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 113.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRK stock performed recently?

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.62, while it was recorded at 81.32 for the last single week of trading, and 77.44 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 22.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.14. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $95,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co. Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 14.50%.

Insider trade positions for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $147,243 million, or 74.70% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 210,468,088, which is approximately -6.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 187,897,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.87 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.15 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 1.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,350 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 72,598,620 shares. Additionally, 1,089 investors decreased positions by around 82,180,189 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 1,705,287,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,860,066,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,566,639 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 14,049,521 shares during the same period.