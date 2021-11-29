Barclays lifts Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price plunged by -15.86 percent to reach at -$12.9. The company report on November 26, 2021 that Pinduoduo to promote more young leaders to critical roles.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, said it will promote more young leaders to encourage creativity and innovation.

The company, which turned six in October, is seeing the younger generation maturing quickly as leaders, and will be giving them more opportunities to take on responsibilities so they can gain experience, according to Chen Lei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 23268560 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.78M shares. Pinduoduo Inc. shares reached a high of $74.84 and dropped to a low of $65.51 until finishing in the latest session at $68.46.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.91. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $139.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $171 to $157, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.53. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -25.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.97 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.16, while it was recorded at 78.10 for the last single week of trading, and 116.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 129.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,910 million, or 31.20% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,488,510, which is approximately 0.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,871,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in PDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $1.08 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 32.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

244 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 49,839,066 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 25,978,751 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 200,404,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,222,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,392,768 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,896,575 shares during the same period.