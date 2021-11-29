Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is 50.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] plunged by -$1.87 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.035 during the day while it closed the day at $45.76. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Miami Small Business Boot Camp Winners to be Showcased at Upcoming Holiday Village.

The Underline Holiday Village opens the second and third weekends of December and invites community to shop and support local businesses.

Bank of America, in partnership with StartUP FIU, an entrepreneurship and innovation of Florida International University, and The Underline, announced the 10 winners of the inaugural Miami Small Business Bootcamp during a ceremony at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The winners, ranging from a mom-and-daughter duo specializing in Argentinian treats to the creator of a tandem bike for riders with special needs, each received an invitation to showcase their products and services at the Small Business Holiday Village at The Underline for two consecutive weekends, December 10-12 and December 17-19. Each winner also received a $2,000 stipend to supplement their small business’ operations.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also loss -1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has inclined by 7.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.95% and gained 50.97% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $382.09 billion, with 8.43 billion shares outstanding and 8.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.47M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 54690154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $47.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46.50, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 105.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 336.94.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.32, while it was recorded at 46.51 for the last single week of trading, and 41.11 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank of America Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.37%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $280,019 million, or 72.90% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 614,828,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.28 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.94 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,157 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 99,024,339 shares. Additionally, 1,105 investors decreased positions by around 307,225,299 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 5,472,788,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,879,038,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,358,307 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 16,193,964 shares during the same period.