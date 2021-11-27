why The Allstate Corporation [ALL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $135.85

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation’s common stock, payable in cash on Jan. 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

A sum of 2667025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. The Allstate Corporation shares reached a high of $115.89 and dropped to a low of $114.40 until finishing in the latest session at $114.70.

The one-year ALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.57. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $135.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ALL stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALL shares from 150 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.57.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.81, while it was recorded at 113.63 for the last single week of trading, and 125.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.93. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.44.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 23.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.59. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $132,163 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Allstate Corporation posted 5.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -5.00%.

There are presently around $25,270 million, or 78.70% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,786,776, which is approximately -0.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,089,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.72 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -1.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 6,099,325 shares. Additionally, 526 investors decreased positions by around 12,864,838 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 201,345,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,309,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,392 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,248,945 shares during the same period.