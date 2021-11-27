why McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $271.99

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $257.11. The company report on October 27, 2021 that McDonald’s Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

– Global comparable sales were up 12.7% in the third quarter and increased 10.2% on a 2-year basis.

– Year-to-date digital Systemwide sales* were about $13 billion, or over 20% of total Systemwide sales in our top six markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2607422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of McDonald’s Corporation stands at 1.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for MCD stock reached $193.29 billion, with 747.10 million shares outstanding and 746.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 2607422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $271.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $268 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $270 to $280, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on MCD stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 270 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 69.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.64, while it was recorded at 254.33 for the last single week of trading, and 234.64 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.60. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.92. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $23,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corporation posted 2.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 21.61%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $130,746 million, or 69.20% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,417,539, which is approximately 1.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,623,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.02 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.24 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -1.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,234 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 19,984,557 shares. Additionally, 979 investors decreased positions by around 16,512,824 shares, while 407 investors held positions by with 472,023,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,521,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,720,561 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,531 shares during the same period.