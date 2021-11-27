The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] moved down -0.15: Why It’s Important

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $59.32 during the day while it closed the day at $58.92. The company report on November 19, 2021 that BNY Mellon Announces Redemption of 1,000,000 Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/100th Interest in a Share of its Series E Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) (NYSE: BK) announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Series E Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) and all of the corresponding depositary shares (“Depositary Shares”), each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. There are currently 10,000 shares of Series E Preferred Stock and 1,000,000 Depositary Shares outstanding.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The redemption date for the Series E Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares will be the dividend payment date on December 20, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) and payment of the Redemption Payment (as defined below) will be made on the Redemption Date. The redemption price for the Depositary Shares will equal $1,000 per Depositary Share (equivalent to $100,000 per share of Series E Preferred Stock) (the “Redemption Payment”). The Redemption Payment does not include the dividend payment that will be payable on the Redemption Date to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also gained 1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has inclined by 6.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.09% and gained 38.83% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $49.25 billion, with 844.09 million shares outstanding and 823.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 2596807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $62.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 44 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 239.68.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.45, while it was recorded at 58.20 for the last single week of trading, and 51.31 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 9.97%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,445 million, or 86.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,821,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.61 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -0.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 19,453,150 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 39,634,451 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 644,331,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 703,418,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,705,445 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,988,497 shares during the same period.