Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell -26.38% so far this year. What now?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained 0.14% or 0.17 points to close at $125.07 with a heavy trading volume of 2610499 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Splunk Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050.

Leading data platform provider also supports Business Ambition for 1.5° and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures campaigns to drive climate action.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, announced its intent to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and a commitment to set a suite of shorter-term five, ten, and fifteen year science-based targets by the end of fiscal year 2023. All targets will be submitted to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and consistent with a 1.5°C ambition level.

It opened the trading session at $123.20, the shares rose to $125.4952 and dropped to $122.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPLK points out that the company has recorded 3.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -13.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 2610499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $179.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $177 to $190, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SPLK stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPLK shares from 137 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.06.

Trading performance analysis for SPLK stock

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.36. With this latest performance, SPLK shares dropped by -25.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.45 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.84, while it was recorded at 129.34 for the last single week of trading, and 141.70 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.50 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.73.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -18.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.38. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$139,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Splunk Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -177.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

There are presently around $17,968 million, or 87.20% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,858,117, which is approximately 1.683% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,023,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.22 billion in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly -46.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Splunk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 21,207,877 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 17,014,361 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 105,445,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,667,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,218,328 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,027,390 shares during the same period.