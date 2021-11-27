ROTH Capital lifts Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $1.33 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Remark Holdings Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Company Reports 3Q EPS of $0.72 Which Includes a $78.9 Million Gain on Sharecare Investment.

Company Sees Full Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Exceeding $15.0 million.

Remark Holdings Inc. represents 100.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $141.94 million with the latest information. MARK stock price has been found in the range of $1.22 to $1.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.88M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 2624385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for MARK stock

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -38.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3672, while it was recorded at 1.3440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7690 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$177,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $29 million, or 20.60% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,237,290, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,051,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.39 million in MARK stocks shares; and CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., currently with $3.9 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 6.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 6,978,150 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,781,259 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,862,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,621,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,721,893 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,823,749 shares during the same period.