Nucor Corporation [NUE] Is Currently -3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] loss -3.01% or -3.59 points to close at $115.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2640056 shares. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Nucor to Add Blast and Prime Line at New Kentucky Plate Mill.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced that it will be adding a blast and prime line at its greenfield steel plate mill currently under construction in Brandenburg, Kentucky. The blast and prime line will have an annual capacity of approximately 120,000 tons and will provide the Nucor Plate Group with even broader capabilities and offerings for customers of our wider and thicker plate products.

“By adding a blast and prime line to our state-of-the-art plate mill, we will be able to better serve customers in key markets, including our Nation’s military, infrastructure, heavy equipment, offshore wind and other energy products,” said Johnny Jacobs, Vice President & General Manager of Nucor Steel Brandenburg.

It opened the trading session at $119.40, the shares rose to $120.64 and dropped to $115.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NUE points out that the company has recorded 14.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -141.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 2640056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $116.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $105 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $123 to $108, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NUE stock

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.72 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.80, while it was recorded at 115.88 for the last single week of trading, and 95.58 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 34.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $26,333 million, or 81.40% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,798,368, which is approximately -1.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.74 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 11,351,954 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 16,008,058 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 200,058,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,418,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,554 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,046,422 shares during the same period.