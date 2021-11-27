Instinet lifts Under Armour Inc. [UA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Under Armour Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments.

One of the world’s leading athletic performance brands moves business-critical SAP workloads to AWS to increase reliability and scalability, and accelerate digital transformation.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for SAP to increase resilience, enhance security, and provide more significant insights across its business. The athletic performance brand completed the migration of its SAP environments to AWS earlier this year, providing the foundation for improving performance and visibility across its design, merchandising, planning, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales distribution channels. Under Armour will now integrate its SAP environments with AWS’s broad and deep set of technologies, including analytics, machine learning, compute, and storage. Powered by the world’s leading cloud, this modernization brings a range of AWS capabilities to fuel innovation in areas like 3D apparel and footwear design, digitally connected footwear and apparel, resource-efficient production, direct-to-consumer sales, and global wholesale distribution.

A sum of 2542570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $21.53 and dropped to a low of $20.53 until finishing in the latest session at $21.35.

The one-year UA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.51. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.39, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

UA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 420.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,696 million, or 73.60% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,474,916, which is approximately 4.376% of the company’s market cap and around 15.61% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 20,651,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.91 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $419.8 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 9.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 10,799,502 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 14,741,891 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 147,563,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,105,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,527,634 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,352 shares during the same period.