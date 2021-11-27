Goldman slashes price target on NetApp Inc. [NTAP] – find out why.

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.07%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor/Technology Conferences.

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:.

Wells Fargo TMT SummitKris Newton, vice president, investor relationsDecember 1, 20212:00 – 2:50 p.m. Pacific Time.

Over the last 12 months, NTAP stock rose by 62.17%. The one-year NetApp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.23. The average equity rating for NTAP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.39 billion, with 223.00 million shares outstanding and 222.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, NTAP stock reached a trading volume of 2609528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $95.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $87, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NTAP stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTAP shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NTAP Stock Performance Analysis:

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.47, while it was recorded at 87.21 for the last single week of trading, and 80.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetApp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +66.21. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 33.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.75. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 394.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $66,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NTAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetApp Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 8.80%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,796 million, or 94.50% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,399,143, which is approximately 1.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,235,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.87 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -9.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 12,075,231 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 14,227,807 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 183,054,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,357,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,754 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,127,186 shares during the same period.